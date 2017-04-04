DFID hands over motorcycles and bicycles to support primary justice

In a bid to ease mobility challenges for its partners when working to ensure increased access to justice for most vulnerable members in society, the Department for International Development (DFID) has, through its Justice for Vulnerable Groups (JVG) Programme, presented 3100 bicycles to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and 60 motorcycles and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...