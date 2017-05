Deteriorating security conditions have severely disrupted life-saving interventions for children in Greater Kasai in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in recent months, putting an estimated 400,000 children at risk of severe acute malnutrition, the United Nations Children’s Fund ([UNICEF](http://www.unicef.org/)) has said. “These children are among the most vulnerable in the country, and… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...