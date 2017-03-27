DR Congo: No Word on Missing UN Team

The Democratic Republic of Congo government should fully cooperate with United Nations efforts to locate a UN Group of Experts team that has been missing since March 12, 2017, in Kasai Central province, Human Rights Watch said today. Those missing are Michael Sharp, an American; Zaida Catalán, a Swede; Betu Tshintela, a Congolese interpreter; Isaac […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...