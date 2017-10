UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned about growing violence in parts of south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has driven more than 3,360 refugees into northern Zambia since 30 August. This is the largest influx of Congolese refugees into Zambia in the past five years. UNHCR is worried that the insecurity in the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...