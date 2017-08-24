Alwihda Info
Dangote signs $450million jumbo sugar production Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger State


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In another bold move for self-sufficiency in sugar production through the government’s backward integration policy, the Pan African Conglomerate, Dangote Group ([www.Dangote.com](http://www.dangote.com/)) today in Minna, Niger State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government for the establishment of a jumbo $450million state-of–art and fully integrated sugar complex.… Read more on https://dangote-group.africa-newsroom.com/press/dangote-signs-450million-jumbo-sugar-produ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


