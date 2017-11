The Dangote Group of Nigeria, one of the pre-eminent industrial conglomerates in Africa, in pursuit of its pan-African development and emancipation strategy, on November 23, 2017 formally launched its newest economic development industrial project, the Dangote Cement plant in Mfila, in Congo-Brazzaville. With this $300 million dollars, 1.5 million metric tonne per annum plant, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...