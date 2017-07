Today, 17 July 2017, the Registrar of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “Court”), Mr Herman von Hebel, and H.E. Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda, Mr Mogens Pedersen, launched an “Access to Justice” project in Kampala, Uganda. This project aims at facilitating the ICC’s continuous efforts to respond to the information demands of the communities […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...