Datatex Announces New Version of Leading Software – AMETHYST2


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Datatex ([www.Datatex.co.za](http://www.datatex.co.za/)), the leader in innovative telephony software solutions, recently announced the official release of a fully re-engineered version of AMETHYST, its exceedingly popular, industry leading, web-based telephone call recording system and quality management software. “The original AMETHYST which we developed 15 years ago, remains without question,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/datatex-announces-new-version-of-leading-softwareR...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


