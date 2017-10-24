Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

“Delegates’ passage” shows transparency, openness


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Octobre 2017 modifié le 23 Octobre 2017 - 23:25

After watching the opening ceremony of the 19th CPC National Congress, he told the People’s Daily that media interviews at the passage have no doubt opened a new information channel, adding that it also provided the audience with the delegates’ perspectives on the event.


By Liu Junguo from People’s Daily

“Delegates’ passage” shows transparency, openness
A special “delegates’ passage” was set up by the ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the representatives to answer questions from reporters to present the world a more open and transparent China.

The CPC is offering this great event to the domestic and foreign press, as well as to people around the world with a broad mind and open attitude, analysts said, adding that the passage is one aspect of such transparency.

19 grass-roots Party representatives met with the press at the passage before the 19th CPC National Congress opened on Wednesday.

Among them were Jing Haipeng, an astronaut who has been on three Chinese space missions; Zhang Ruimin, CEO of Chinese home appliance giant Haier, and a Tibetan obstetrician surnamed Tsering.

Though working on different fronts, all of them impressed the world with confidence and openness. They willingly fielded questions from journalists.

The new passage grabbed headlines. It not only offers the media a face-to-face conversation with the delegates, but also reveals the increasing transparency of the CPC National Congress, analysts said.

The “delegates’ passage” is not only a window for the world to observe China’s development, but also shows the confidence and broad mind of the CPC as a party of a major country, a web user surnamed “Mengjie” said.

Overseas experts also praised the passage. “The ‘delegates’ passage’ is an innovative practice,” said Luigi Gambardella, President of ChinaEU, a Brussels-based international association promoting business ties between the two.

After watching the opening ceremony of the 19th CPC National Congress, he told the People’s Daily that media interviews at the passage have no doubt opened a new information channel, adding that it also provided the audience with the delegates’ perspectives on the event.

The innovative approach has generated results, said Marcel Marsal, a former journalist of La Voix du Nord.

“It helped us understand the ideas of grass-roots Party members and the great performance of the elite from each profession,” he said, adding that their speeches have demonstrated the vitality of China.

The passage will help introduce a real China to foreign audiences, as many from the Western media are not reporting China with an objective attitude, Marsal said, calling for a repeat of the model at other events.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 23 Octobre 2017 - 23:28 Seeing a better China through “Delegates passage”

Lundi 23 Octobre 2017 - 23:22 China approves new Ebola vaccine

Lundi 23 Octobre 2017 - 23:22 Exhibition on China's achievements wins applause from domestic and foreign visitors

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/10/2017

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières 21/10/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Le directeur du journal "Le Visionnaire" entendu par le procureur

23/10/2017

Création d'un centre de prévention de l'extrémisme à N'djamena, Tchad

24/10/2017

Burundi: L’UE renouvelle les sanctions jusqu’au 31 octobre 2018

23/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 23/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour

Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous ! Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous ! 21/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.