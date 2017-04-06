Delegation of the Committee on Food and Agriculture of the German Bundestag Visits Namibia

Autres articles
-
L’élection d’un malgache à la Présidence de la CAF : « A l’image de l ’émergence de Madagascar au plan sportif »
-
Concurso de curtas-metragens da celebração dos 25 anos do programa PALOP-TL/UE – 2017
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Arbico Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Dangote Flour Mills Plc
-
IMF Executive Board Concludes Regional Consultation with West African Economic and Monetary Union
A delegation of the Committee on Food and Agriculture of the German Bundestag is visiting Namibia from 1 – 6 April 2017. The delegation is headed by Alois Gerig (CDU/CSU) and includes Artur Auernhammer (CDU/CSU), Hermann Färber (CDU/CSU), Carola Stauche (CDU/CSU), Rita Hagl-Kehl (SPD), Dr. Wilhelm Priesmeier (SPD) and Harald Ebner (BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN). The […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...