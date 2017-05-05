Denmark deploys Challenger jet to support maritime security at the Horn of Africa and the monitoring of EU’s outer bor ders

Autres articles
-
New Atlas shows energy potential of Africa and opportunities for investment to meet Africa’s energy needs
-
“Sports and Refugees Project” for Uganda
-
PEPFAR Approves 2017 Budget to Support South Africa’s Fight Against HIV/AIDS and TB
-
Cameroun – Nations Unies : 381 Milliards de FCFA pour l’aide au développement
-
USAID Promotes Investment in Ghanaian Agriculture
After taking advice from The Foreign Policy Committee, the Government today decided to deploy a detachment consisting of a Challenger airplane to support the monitoring of shipping traffic in the Indian Ocean. Additionally, the Government decided that Denmark will again make a Challenger airplane available for the Mediterranean efforts to monitor EU’s outer borders under […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...