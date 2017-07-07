Deputy Editor-in-Chief of People's Daily: Future of China-Russia cooperation in hands of youth

Lu Xinning, deputy editor-in-chief of the People's Daily, has called on media organizations in China and Russia to promote exchanges between youth at the China-Russia Media Forum held in Moscow on July 4, 2017.



On the Internet, the phrase “Three Highs, Three Lows” was used to describe the China-Russia relationship: A high-level of exchanges at the highest level, in the political arena, and among seniors, coupled with a low-level of exchanges at the grassroots level, in the economic arena, and among youth.



Lu said special attention should be given to exchanges among youth, as it relates to the future of China-Russia cooperation. In fact, there are already a number of such exchanges between China and Russia; for instance, the Yangtze River and the Volga River Youth Forum, but the event receives little media attention.



The senior official at the flagship newspaper said media outlets in both countries need to expand the dimension and depth of their reports, focusing more on social issues, cultural events, and the arts.



