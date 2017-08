The Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Ghuled, has today officially opened the Network Operations Centre (NOC) of the Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology (MPTT), the first of its kind for federal institutions. The NOC is aimed at providing free Internet services to 26 federal government agencies in different parts of the capital Mogadishu. Supported […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...