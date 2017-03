Development for everyone requires the inclusion of everyone- Global Human Development Report 2016

Steady progress in human development cannot be achieved if half of the world’s population is bypassed, says the 2016 Global Human Development Report (GHDR). The Report was jointly launched by the Development Secretary in the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, and the UNDP Resident Representative, on March 30, in Freetown. The Report, titled Human […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...