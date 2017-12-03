Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Dialogue between parties elevates political civilization of mankind


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Décembre 2017 modifié le 3 Décembre 2017 - 12:00

The dialogue has a strong global vision, because it is open for all parties and political organizations across the globe and encourages them to participate. This attitude is not only in accordance with the increasing pace of globalization, but also a reflection of the CPC’s responsibility as a big party.


By Wang Hongyan and Liang Yuemin

Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting kicked off in Beijing on Nov 30. The meeting, the largest gathering of its kind, will effectively enhance mutual understanding and expand consensus between different political parties.

Under the theme of “Working Together Towards a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind and a Better World: Responsibilities of Political Parties,” the CPC will conduct in-depth dialogues and wide exchanges with leaders of more than 200 parties and political organizations from over 120 countries.

There are thousands of political parties across the globe, but to date there is not a platform for them to communicate effectively, resulting in wide misunderstandings, divergence even disputes not timely handled and properly resolved.

The dialogue is such a platform that allows different political parties to communicate with each other directly, widely and fully, and it will be conducive to the establishment of a cooperative mechanism for them to display their strengths and learn from each other.

The dialogue is of pioneering significance in human history. It will play a constructive role in pushing the international order toward a more just and rational direction, promoting peace and stability as well as common prosperity of mankind.

As the biggest party in the world, the CPC is leading the world’s largest developing country toward globally remarkable achievements and is influencing the world widely.

The Party has accumulated rich experience in governing the country and unique experience in strengthening self-construction. The experience is very valuable for other political parties to learn from and has strong impact on them.

The CPC is qualified and obliged to share China’s stories, experience and solutions with foreign political parties. It also has the foundation and advantages to do so.

The dialogue has a strong global vision, because it is open for all parties and political organizations across the globe and encourages them to participate. This attitude is not only in accordance with the increasing pace of globalization, but also a reflection of the CPC’s responsibility as a big party.

The dialogue is not aimed at forming a political ally among parties, but being a platform and mechanism that allows all parties to set aside disputes and fully engage in exchanging views on self-governance and self-construction.

The dialogue fully practices Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks that when it comes to different civilizations, exchange will replace estrangement, mutual learning will replace clashes, and coexistence will replace a sense of superiority.

（The authors are from the Theoretical System of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Research Center under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.）

Source: People’s Daily

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/11/2017

Tchad : Le MANID appelle à une journée morte pour protester contre la "gouvernance calamiteuse du pouvoir de Deby"

Tchad : Le MANID appelle à une journée morte pour protester contre la "gouvernance calamiteuse du pouvoir de Deby"

Tchad : Le Mouvement Citoyen Iyina condamne l’interdiction de la tenue de son concert Tchad : Le Mouvement Citoyen Iyina condamne l’interdiction de la tenue de son concert 29/11/2017

Populaires

Tchad: L'ex inspecteur d'État Senoussi Mahamat Ali est en garde à vue

02/12/2017

Soudan: Hilal transféré à l'hôpital Al amal

02/12/2017

AFIG Funds renforce son équipe pour accélérer sa croissance

02/12/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/11/2017 - Kamal Znidar

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam

RDC : Pour un calendrier électoral cohérent et raccourci de 3 mois RDC : Pour un calendrier électoral cohérent et raccourci de 3 mois 17/11/2017 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 30/11/2017 - Aliou Tall

Franc CFA - mépris - tutelle : l’Afrique humiliée !

Franc CFA - mépris - tutelle : l’Afrique humiliée !

Le Sénat français critique la politique de lutte contre l’immigration de Macron Le Sénat français critique la politique de lutte contre l’immigration de Macron 28/11/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

REACTION - 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.