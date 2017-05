On 16 May 2017 Federal Councillor Didier Burkhalter received Ibrahim Ghandour, the Sudanese foreign minister, in Bern. It is the first time since 2005 that a meeting at ministerial level has taken place between the two countries. The meeting covered recent developments in Sudan, the country’s role in the region and opportunities for dialogue and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...