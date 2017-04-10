Didier Reynders condemns attacks on two churches in Egypt

Autres articles
-
Didier Reynders condamne les attentats contre deux églises en Egypte
-
WCC condemns terror attacks on churches in Egypt, calls for end to violence
-
La technologie et le savoir-faire français au cœur de DJAZAGRO 2017 : SAFEX – 10 au 13 avril 2017
-
ITFC supports the textile and garment industry through its first African-Asian Cotton B2B meeting in Bangladesh
-
Attentat en Egypte
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders strongly condemns the attack committed today in a church in Tanta, in the North of Egypt, and in front of a church in Alexandria. These attacks during a Christian religious celebration caused more than twenty dead and tens of wounded. His thoughts are with the […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...