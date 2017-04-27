Diffa, Niger: hepatitis E outbreak highlights the lack of adequate water and sanitation conditions among displaced population

Autres articles
-
USTDA Creates Opportunities for U.S. Energy Industry in Nigeria
-
Visita ao Brasil do Ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros da República da Tunísia, Khemaïes Jhinaoui
-
Ghana, Kenya and Malawi to pilot malaria vaccine trial – UN
-
Diffa, Niger : l’épidémie d’hépatite E met en évidence le manque d’infrastructures d’eau et d’assainissement adéquates parmi les populations déplacées
-
2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair kicks off in Bulawayo
The current outbreak of hepatitis E in Diffa, declared by the Nigerien authorities last week, highlights the poor water and sanitation conditions in which the vast majority of the displaced and refugee population in the region are living, the international medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said today. From December 2016 until […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...