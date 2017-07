On July 4, 2017, Secretary-General of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Lin Songtian briefed on the diplomatic envoys of African countries to China on the implementation progress of the outcomes of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...