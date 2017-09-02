DowDuPont™ (NYSE:DWDP) ([www.Dow-DuPont.com](http://www.dow-dupont.com/)) has announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”), effective Aug. 31, 2017. The combined entity is operating as a holding company under the name “DowDuPont™” with three divisions – Agriculture, Materials… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/dowdupont-merger-successfully-completed?lang=enFiled […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...