Driving automation among small businesses can help meet Nigeria’s tax goals

Comments from the [International Monetary Fund (IMF)](http://sunnewsonline.com/imf-frowns-at-nigerias-low-tax-revenue/) (http://APO.af/e3xusi) around Nigeria’s low tax-to-GDP ratio highlight the importance of driving higher levels of payroll and accounting automation among the country’s businesses, especially small, micro and medium-sized enterprises, says [Magnus Nmonwu](https://twitter.com/mnmonwu)… Read more on https://sage.africa-newsroom.com/press/driving-automation-among-small-businesses-c...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...