Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

E-commerce to be key field of BRICS trade cooperation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Septembre 2017 - 21:12

Chinese commerce ministry’s most recent report revealed that China’s e-commerce expanded to 26.1 trillion RMB in 2016, accounting for a remarkable 40 percent of the global share. China has much to share with its rich experience in e-commerce platform building, digital payment systems, and logistics, which will bridge the gap among BRICS countries.


(People's Daily Online)    

E-commerce to be key field of BRICS trade cooperation
The prosperous e-commerce will boost the vitality of trade activities between China and other BRICS nations, a senior Chinese official said Monday in Beijing.

E-commerce is expected to become a key field on the cooperation agenda of BRICS countries, which are looking for collective ways to deepen economic interconnectivity at the upcoming annual summit, Zhang Shaogang, director-general of International Economic and Trade Affairs of Chinese Commerce Ministry, said at a press briefing.

The total outbound investment of the BRICS countries is nearly $200 billion, but investments within the member states only make up six percent of that total, which is why e-commerce is important, experts argued.

If the existing barriers in logistics and customs are removed, Brazil’s agriculture products and craftwork, which have considerable market potential in China, will enjoy a higher proportion in the country’s exports to China, which is right now dominated by raw materials, said Zhou Zhiwei, executive director of the Brazil Research Center of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China’s top think tank.

Member states have reached consensus on giving a higher priority to e-commerce. When trade ministers convened in Shanghai earlier this month, they decided to establish an e-commerce working group for the BRICS nations and start the collaboration process right away.

Chinese commerce ministry’s most recent report revealed that China’s e-commerce expanded to 26.1 trillion RMB in 2016, accounting for a remarkable 40 percent of the global share. China has much to share with its rich experience in e-commerce platform building, digital payment systems, and logistics, which will bridge the gap among BRICS countries.
China proposed to build an electronic platform called the BRICS Pilot E-port Network to streamline trade and improve the business environment, which won a nod of approval at the trade ministers’ meeting.

“The establishment of this network will greatly enhance the level of interconnection and intercommunication, and facilitate trade among BRICS countries,” hailed Zhong Shan, China’s commerce minister.

Zhang noted that China is also thinking about setting up a first-of-its-kind training course at the end of this year designed for government officials, researchers, and business leaders from BRICS countries, so that they can discuss the industry’s latest trends, as well as the opportunities and challenges ahead.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/08/2017

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Mahamat Alhabo : "les pays fragiles utilisent la rupture diplomatique pour régler leurs comptes"

Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda Entretien : Hicham Ibni Oumar, directeur de la banque de l'Habitat se confie à Alwihda 31/08/2017

Populaires

Au Tchad, le Président vient d'assister à la prière de la fête

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien apporte un soutien ferme au Conseil Supérieur Islamique

01/09/2017

Le Président tchadien accuse Qatar de vouloir déstabiliser le Tchad

01/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents

Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens Le Mozambique bafoue les règles du Sommet Afrique-Japon en tentant d'y inviter les terro-polisariens 26/08/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India

Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) Le décès de M. Salifou Diallo, Président de l’Assemblée nationale, "une grande perte pour le Burkina" (MDI) 20/08/2017 - Le secrétariat administratif Europe du MDI

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.