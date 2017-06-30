









ACTUALITES ECA develops toolkit to help member States integrate Agendas 2030 and 2063

Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970



The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is developing a toolkit that will help African countries develop an integrated approach in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs)and Agenda 2063, Africa's 50-year development plan. Speaking in Abuja at the on-going high level policy dialogue on development planning in Africa, Bartholomew Armah, Chief of the Renewal




