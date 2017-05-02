ECA hosts workshop for policymakers on IPCC activities and findings

Autres articles
Seychelles and Cuba to Enhance Cooperation in Disaster Risk and Management
President Faure Meets President Castro
Un transporteur de Boko Haram arrêté
Buhari assures workers of speedy passage of National Minimum wage
Le HCR met en place un pont aérien vers l'Angola pour aider les réfugiés récemment arrivés de RDC
The Economic Commission for Africa’s African Climate Policy Centre (ACPC) on Sunday hosted a workshop for policymakers on the activities and findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) where climate experts presented the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) findings as well as the work of the IPCC in the coming years. The workshop was […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...