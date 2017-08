Twenty-one country profiles were released in 2016, covering Angola, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, South Africa and Swaziland in the Southern Africa region. Others are Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea [Spanish], Gabon and Chad for Central Africa. The ones done for the East Africa sub region are Burundi, Djibouti, Madagascar and Somalia. For North Africa: Algeria [Arabic], […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...