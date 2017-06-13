Alwihda Info
ENGIE and eleQtra sign an agreement for the development of a wind project in Ghana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


ENGIE ([www.ENGIE-Africa.com](http://www.engie-africa.com/)) and eleQtra ([www.eleQtra.com](http://www.eleqtra.com/)), a developer of power and transportation projects in sub-Saharan Africa, signed a Joint Development Agreement that defines the terms and the schedule for the development and construction of the 50 MW Ada Wind power project in the Greater Accra Region in Ghana. The project is expected… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/engie-and-eleqtra-sign-an-agreement-for-the-devel...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


