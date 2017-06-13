ENGIE and eleQtra sign an agreement for the development of a wind project in Ghana

ENGIE ([www.ENGIE-Africa.com](http://www.engie-africa.com/)) and eleQtra ([www.eleQtra.com](http://www.eleqtra.com/)), a developer of power and transportation projects in sub-Saharan Africa, signed a Joint Development Agreement that defines the terms and the schedule for the development and construction of the 50 MW Ada Wind power project in the Greater Accra Region in Ghana. The project is expected… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/engie-and-eleqtra-sign-an-agreement-for-the-devel...
