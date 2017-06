Before EU NAVFOR’s German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) and its detachment of 85 personnel depart their current base in Djibouti to fly home to Germany later this week, Force Commander, Rear Admiral Rafael Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas, took to opportunity to meet the crew to thank them for their outstanding support. The German detachment […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...