EU and CARE support renewable energy and road sector in Somalia

Autres articles
-
Chris Aire bat LVMH, Hublot & Co. In dans le procès de marque déposée
-
Investir en EHPAD de façon éthique
-
Hawes & Curtis habille les Northampton Saints d'un style britannique classique
-
Le principal investissement de Medical Marijuana, Inc. AXIM Biotech signe un accord sur les conditions et modalités avec la société d'API américaine pour développer un produit bioéquivalent au Marinol
-
Interrail annoncé en tant que partenaire de mobilité dans l'initiative Move2learn, Learn2move de l'UE
Today, the Somali Education Authorities, together with the European Union and CARE International, launched a 3.8 million Euro project in Kismayu on vocational and higher education to train people in jobs related to road infrastructure and renewable energy. The launch took place at the Presidential palace in Kismayu in the presence of the President of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...