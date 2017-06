The Troika (United States, United Kingdom, Norway) and the resident European Union Embassies in Khartoum are deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting in Darfur between the Government of Sudan and Darfuri armed movements led by the Sudan Liberation Movement – Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), which began on May 20 after a reinforcement from outside Darfur […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...