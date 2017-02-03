EUR 4.4 million boost to health infrastructure with completion of construction project covering nearly 50 sites

Autres articles
-
Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 sera organisé pour la première fois au Kenya
-
O Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 terá lugar pela primeira vez em Nairobi
-
Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 to take place in Kenya for the first time
-
Frutarom Health augmente sa capacité phytopharmaceutique
-
Booking.com lance un programme d'accélération pour les start-up spécialisées dans le tourisme durable
H.E. The President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, has today officially inaugurated 47 newly constructed and rehabilitated health structures across 11 districts in a major boost for child and maternal health in line with the goals of the President’s Recovery Priorities, with support from the European Union. The infrastructure and equipment investments in district hospitals, health […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...