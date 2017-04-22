Earth Day (April 22nd): German Company GROHE shares tips on water saving in Africa

Autres articles
-
LafargeHolcim CEO Interview - FY 2016 Results (Video)
-
Volvo Cars révèle son nouveau SUV premium XC60
-
Aucun règlement trouvé dans le différend juridique sur le rôle de Grünenthal, la fondation Contergan et le ministère fédéral des Affaires familiales
-
Agents de contraste à base de gadolinium : mise à jour des recommandations du PRAC
-
France: La diaspora tchadienne a organisé un rassemblement à Paris
GROHE (www.grohe.com), a world leading German brand in sanitary fittings is commemorating on April 22nd, World Earth Day (www.APO.af/EarthDay) through its commitment to innovative design with a strong focus on sustainability. In keeping with this year’s theme for Earth Day: environmental and climate literacy, GROHE has provided key tips for saving water, especially in Africa. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...