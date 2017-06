Seeds and fertilizer for more than one million people are being distributed by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in [north-eastern Nigeria](http://www.fao.org/emergencies/countries/detail/en/c/213439/) for the planting season that begins this month. It is part of efforts, led by the Government, to restore livelihoods and combat critical levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in areas… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...