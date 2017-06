The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances* will undertake its first official visit to The Gambia from 12 to 19 June. During the mission, a delegation comprised by Ms. Houria Es-Slami, who currently heads the Working Group, and Mr. Henrikas Mickevicius, will study the measures adopted by the State to prevent and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...