Bloomberg Philanthropies, Fondation H&B Agerup through EngenderHealth (www.EngenderHealth.org) has constructed and equipped maternal buildings that include labor wards antenatal and postnatal clinics, rooms to provide service to women with post abortion complications and family planning as well as maternity wards in 24 dispensaries. Through the support, 2 dispensaries have been renovated and equipped,… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...