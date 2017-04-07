Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Entrepreneur: US-China exchange is making the world flatter


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Avril 2017 modifié le 7 Avril 2017 - 17:59

When Jack Ma met with President Trump, he promised that Alibaba will create one million jobs for the US. I hope healthy Sino-US exchange and trade can produce much more jobs and add more zeros to the one million.


By Zhang Niansheng from People’s Daily

Entrepreneur: US-China exchange is making the world flatter
Autres articles
People’s Daily: What is your view on Sino-US President’s summit and the future of bi-lateral relations and trade?

Curt A. Ferguson: Trade happens both ways. We hope the summit will focus on reducing and eliminating trade barriers to enable fair trade. The US is strong in agriculture business, building airplanes and IT technology. The economies of both countries complement each other and they both need each other.
We think government people could learn from entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs would usually go beyond politics and see opportunities. If one entrepreneur has a great idea, more people will act on that great idea and make it even better.
We think the US economy is on the right track. Jobs are coming back. US economy is consumption driven. Both countries are coming out of a very serious recession and cooperation will benefit both sides.
Trade happens both ways, as long as the rules are fair and clear, trade will happen and develop.
We think China and the US need each other and they also need to learn from each other. In my old university where there are 40,000 students, over 10% are Chinese. This exchange and learning from each other is making the world even flatter and will contribute to the economic growth.

People’s Daily: Could you share some thoughts on globalization with us?

Curt A. Ferguson: My career with The Coca-Cola Company has put me overseas for over 30 years. We are very pro trade. As long as the rules are fair and transparent, entrepreneurs will see the opportunities and take advantage of them.
Before moving to China, I noticed that in Egypt and other countries, people have more connections with China than you expect. Many people come to China to source materials or look for production partners.
When Jack Ma met with President Trump, he promised that Alibaba will create one million jobs for the US. I hope healthy Sino-US exchange and trade can produce much more jobs and add more zeros to the one million.
I have a lot of respect for Chinese culture. I just moved to China last winter so I'm still new but I'm learning a lot. I thought after being in the coke business for so many years I understand consumers and I am a Ph.D. in serving consumers. But it was the Chinese that has taught me a new way of enjoying coke: warm coke with ginger in it. I feel like going back to school to further the studies in serving consumers. It is great news that we have recently launched Coke Ginger, adding to the portfolio.
In my previous job I used to organize business school learning camp where I invited 100 MBA students to DC to show them around Washington and arrange meetings with government agencies (and think tanks). We also showed them around in our Atlanta campus and then asked them to discuss how they can better develop their own countries. I have been thinking of how to copy this in China, maybe instead of having Chinese students visit the US, we could invite US MBA students to visit China.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:56 China-Norway friendship sets sail again: Chinese ambassador

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:47 Giant pandas to tighten China-Finland bond

Vendredi 7 Avril 2017 - 17:47 Panda Chulina completes first outdoor debut in Madrid

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/04/2017

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan 04/04/2017

Populaires

RCA : Il faut "Impliquer Déby pour nous aider à sécuriser nos frontières" (l'ex-Président N'Guendet)

06/04/2017

Aldo Giampaolo quitte ses fonctions aux Productions CDA / Feeling

07/04/2017

Afrique : 20 dirigeants d'entreprises s'engagent à promouvoir le leadership féminin

06/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 05/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.