Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Environmental inspection helps China’s economic restructuring


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 17 Octobre 2017 modifié le 17 Octobre 2017 - 20:59

Over the past three months, they have discovered 20,000 businesses with environmental issues and dealt with 8,000 environmental violations and they have forced enterprises involved to restructure and upgrade themselves.


By Bai Yang from People’s Daily

Seven-Star Lake in Saihanba. (Photo by Pei Guangjiang from People’s Daily).
Seven-Star Lake in Saihanba. (Photo by Pei Guangjiang from People’s Daily).
Questions are being asked about whether China’s increased air pollution inspections might affect economic growth, but, the latest statistics from the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) indicate quite the opposite, that the campaign has not restricted the economic growth of cities, it has pushed it.

The inspection campaign called "2+26"was started this April in a bid to improve urban environments.

During its one-year period, inspectors are being sent to Beijing, Tianjin and 26 smaller cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding areas, on 25 missions to check on the implementation of pollution controls and emissions standards.

Over the past three months, they have discovered 20,000 businesses with environmental issues and dealt with 8,000 environmental violations and they have forced enterprises involved to restructure and upgrade themselves.

In July, Shandong Province in East China shut down Jinan Steel, which had an annual output of 12 million tons, to turn to service industries and modern logistic development and, its city of Jinan relocated 54 enterprises and removed 323 boilers from its old industrial zone.

Data from the first half of this year showed the GDP of Jinan stood at 341.74 billion yuan ($52 billion), up 8.3 percent from last year. In the first 8 months, the city’s fixed-asset investment increased by 15.2 percent, and tax revenues by 12.4 percent year on year, topping the growth across the province.

During the same period, the city’s industrial enterprise profits increased by 10.1 percent, year on year, as new growth forces replaced old ones for industrial development.

In the first 6 months of this year, Beijing’s GDP rose 6.8 percent and Tianjin’s, 6.9 percent, as economy structure continued to optimize itself and developmental quality rose, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Economic indicators of Zhengzhou and Xinmi in central China’s Henan Province were also on the rise.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2017

Tchad : un rassemblement des retraités dispersé par la police à N’Djamena

Tchad : un rassemblement des retraités dispersé par la police à N’Djamena

Tchad: une ex-ministre entendue pour un trafic présumé d'immatriculation d'un avion américain vers la Syrie Tchad: une ex-ministre entendue pour un trafic présumé d'immatriculation d'un avion américain vers la Syrie 13/10/2017

Populaires

Housseynatou Diallo : Diplômée et entrepreneuse, on se moquait d’elle car elle vendait du jus

17/10/2017

Tchad : un rassemblement des retraités dispersé par la police à N’Djamena

17/10/2017

19th CPC National Congress to have profound influence on world: ex-French PM

17/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" 08/10/2017 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie

Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité 03/10/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.