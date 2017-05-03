Alwihda Info
Equatorial Guinea, Saudi Arabia Will Strengthen Relations with Economic Forum in Jeddah


3 Mai 2017


The governments of Equatorial Guinea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will gather in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 10, 2017 for the first ever Equatorial Guinea-Saudi Arabia Economic Forum. H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will travel to Jeddah with a government delegation of key cabinet members to meet His Majesty King Salman bin […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


