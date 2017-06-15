Alwihda Info
Eritrea accused over catalogue of human rights abuses – New report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Eritrea must stop delaying action to tackle the severe human rights abuses meted out to its citizens, a United Nations rights expert has warned in a [new report](http://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/RegularSessions/Session35/Pages/ListReports.aspx) to the Human Rights Council. The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, Sheila B. Keetharuth, stressed that citizens continue… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/eritrea-accused-over-catalogue-of-human-rights-abuse...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


