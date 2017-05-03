Eritrea must free prize winning journalist, says UN human rights expert

Autres articles
-
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Türkiye Wealth Fund and Catalyst Group cooperate to develop mortgage sector of Turkey
-
President Zuma welcomes delegates to the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban
-
Clitoraid Announces Its First Clitoral Restorative Surgeries for FGM Victims in Kenya
-
“Pensar África”: Adebayo Vunge apresenta novo livro em Luanda
-
UK Troops arrive in Juba to provide Engineering and Medical support to UNMISS
The Government of Eritrea must free journalist Dawit Isaak who has been awarded a prestigious press freedom prize some 15 years after he was detained, a United Nations human rights expert says. The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, Sheila B. Keetharuth, is also calling on the authorities in Asmara to […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...