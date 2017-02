European Union Ambassador meets Ghandour and announces that the EU Ambassadors will visit West and North Darfur

Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan met with H.E. Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs at his office on February 7, 2017. The European diplomat said at the end of the meeting to the press: “I have met with H.E. Minister Ghandour as part of our regular […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...