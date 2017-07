Top British premier league football side, Everton FC, visited Uhuru Mchanganyiko School in Dar es Salaam to meet deaf and blind children. The Everton players – Leighton Baines, Idrissa Gueye and Ademola Lookman – saw how equipment provided by UK aid, including Braille machines, hearing aids and special needs kits, are helping deaf and blind […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...