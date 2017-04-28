FAO partners with the African Union and NPCA to develop capacity to track progress on Malabo Road Map

Autres articles
Le Président de la République à Antsiranana : Dialogue politique Madagascar-UE, inaugurations et évén ements éconmiques
Statement attributable to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Marta Ruedas, on Sudan opening a third humanitarian corridor for the delivery of aid into crisis-hit South Sudan
Foreign Minister N. Kotzias to visit Algeria (27 April 2017)
La Bibliothèque Américaine discute le changement climatique avec des étudiants
Contact avec les Burkinabè du Grand Ouest de la France : Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo parrain du Festival des Arts et de s Cultures d’Afrique
Policy makers and government officials from across Southern Africa are meeting under the CAADP/Malabo Biennial Review and reporting mechanism to enhance skills on methods and tool to track and assess progress achieved in CAADP/Malabo implementation and its impact on targeted beneficiaries within the agriculture sector. FAO, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...