FDI flows to Africa threatened by global economic uncertainty – governments and investors gather to discuss possible solutions

Autres articles
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
-
Sound governance a priority for effective Prasa service, says Transport Committee
-
Diffa : le poids de la violence
-
Diffa: The burden of violence
-
France – Burundi ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
At a Roundtable event in Nairobi, Ministers from across Africa sat together with investors and the private sector to determine how best to tackle the investment and credit risk hurdles in order to make African risks bankable. Participants to the Roundtable see the event as timely because it comes at time of geopolitical uncertainties which, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...