FG Presidential Fertilizer Committee Commends Indorama for Keying into Plan to Supply NPK at Cheaper Price to Farmers Nationwide

The Presidential Committee on Fertilizer Initiative (PCFI) has expressed satisfaction with the participation of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited (IEFCL) (www.Indorama.com), Port Harcourt, in the programme aimed at supplying NPK fertilizer to farmers nationwide at cheaper cost. Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar who is also the Governor of Jigawa State made […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...