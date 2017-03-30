FIFA awards 2017-2018 media rights for sub-Saharan Africa

Following an open tender process for 42 territories* in sub-Saharan Africa, FIFA has granted media rights to five major broadcasting entities in the region. The tender was launched on 21 October 2016 and included the media rights to all 2017-2018 FIFA events**, including the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. The […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...