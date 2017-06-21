Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Facebook celebrates MENA winners of First Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) selected 3 winners from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) from 60 finalists as part of the first-ever [Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge](https://messengerchallenge.splashthat.com/) ([https://MessengerChallenge.splashthat.com](https://messengerchallenge.splashthat.com/)). The Bots for Messenger Challenge was launched on February 15th… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/facebook-celebrates-mena-winners-of-first-bots-fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/06/2017

Tchad : Le footballeur Casimir Ninga offre 3 millions FCFA à un orphelinat

Tchad : Le footballeur Casimir Ninga offre 3 millions FCFA à un orphelinat

Tchad : 10 nominations par décret à l'Office d'appui à la jeunesse et aux sports Tchad : 10 nominations par décret à l'Office d'appui à la jeunesse et aux sports 20/06/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Le footballeur Casimir Ninga offre 3 millions FCFA à un orphelinat

20/06/2017

La fête du Ramadan le lundi

20/06/2017

Le Président Adesina "ravi" de la nomination de la tchadienne Vanessa à la BAD

20/06/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Les saoudiens interdisent aux Qatarites l'accès à la Mecque (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR &amp; PROMETTEUR CORROMPU DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR & PROMETTEUR CORROMPU 31/05/2017 - Moussa Djama Guelleh

ANALYSE - 16/06/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial, un droit à une vie familiale normale !

Le regroupement familial, un droit à une vie familiale normale !

Tribune. Etudiants africains en France : Futurs diplômés – futurs « sans papiers ». Partie 2 Tribune. Etudiants africains en France : Futurs diplômés – futurs « sans papiers ». Partie 2 14/06/2017 - Aliou Tall

REACTION - 07/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Theresa May veut instaurer une véritable police de la pensée 05/06/2017 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.