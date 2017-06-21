Facebook celebrates MENA winners of First Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge

Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) selected 3 winners from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) from 60 finalists as part of the first-ever [Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge](https://messengerchallenge.splashthat.com/) ([https://MessengerChallenge.splashthat.com](https://messengerchallenge.splashthat.com/)). The Bots for Messenger Challenge was launched on February 15th… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/facebook-celebrates-mena-winners-of-first-bots-fo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...