Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) is once again throwing its full support behind young, digital talent in South Africa, with a busy programme of events for Loeries 2017 Creative Week. The world’s largest social media community is sponsoring the Student Category of The Loeries Awards for the second year running, as well as hosting workshops and hackathons to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...