Facebook gets behind African entrepreneurs in a ‘celebration of tech’ week as part of its sponsorship of TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Showcasing Facebook’s ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) passion for investing in creative, diverse talent across Africa, and nurturing the tech and startup ecosystem, Facebook announces a week-long celebration of activities as part of its sponsorship of TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Africa 2017 (http://APO.af/wJeqkQ). In the first event of its kind on the continent, TechCrunch’s… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/facebook-gets-behind-african-entrepreneurs...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


