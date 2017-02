Facebook rallies partners to unite for a safer, better Internet

Today is [Safer Internet Day](https://www.saferinternetday.org/) (SID) ([www.SaferInternetDay.org](http://www.saferinternetday.org/)) and Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) has launched a series of initiatives to help make the Internet a safer and better place for people across Africa, especially children and the youth. Facebook is partnering with public sector agencies and non-governmental… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/facebook-rallies-partners-to-unite-for...Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...