Fall army worm outbreak, a blow to prospects of recovery for southern Africa

Autres articles
-
Burundi : Des experts de l’ONU tirent la sonnette d’alarme face à la répression croissante des O NG et des défenseurs des droits humains
-
Burundi: United Nations Experts Raise Alarm at Growing Repression of Non-Governmental Organizations and Human Rights Defenders
-
Women’s Participation in Political and Peace Processes in the Great Lakes Region
-
Participation des femmes aux processus politiques et de paix dans la région des Grands Lacs
-
Seychelles High Commissioner Accredited to South Africa
A fall armyworm outbreak, the first emergence of the pest in southern Africa, is causing considerable crop damage in some countries. If the pest damage aggravates, it could dampen prospects for good crop harvests that is anticipated in the current farming season. Maize, a staple food in the region has been the most affected, as […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...